UPDATE 1-Boryszew to sell non-core assets, focus on auto parts and metals

By Jakub Iglewski

WARSAW, April 9 (Reuters) - Polish industrial group Boryszew plans to raise 200 million zlotys ($54 million) from non-core asset sales this year, as it focuses on its most profitable automotive and metals businesses, its chief executive told Reuters.

“We are still putting our assets in order inside the group, which consists of several dozen companies. We are getting rid of our non-core assets,” CEO Piotr Szeliga said in an interview cleared for publication on Thursday.

“I think that we can raise 200 million zlotys from selling operating and non-operating assets (in 2015),” he added.

The group, owned by Poland’s 10th richest man Roman Karkosik, started as a chemical company before expanding into auto parts and metals. It operates in 10 countries globally as well as in Poland.

The list of possible sale candidates is likely to include parts of the group’s chemical business, which is suffering from headwinds linked to low demand in Russia and Ukraine, though Szeliga declined comment on a report it was in talks to sell its plasticizer plant to Grupa Azoty.

Last year Boryszew sold its glue production plant to local competitor Synthos.

The CEO added he expects Boryszew’s results to be “better year on year in every quarter (of 2015).” Last year the group booked a record net profit of 156 million zlotys.

Better results would be possible thanks to a pick-up in the European economy and further improved profitability at its automotive arm, created after several acquisitions of ailing Italian and German producers in 2010-11.

Disposals will also help the group reduce its debt burden. Boryszew wants to lower its net debt to EBITDA ratio, which stood at 2.7 in the end of 2014 after it temporarily peaked at 4.5 due to the costly automotive acquisitions.

“By the end of 2016 we want to push it down to 2.0, maybe even a little lower. Firms especially valued by their shareholders have this ratio at around 1 to 2 and we’d like to be in the upper part of this scale,” Szeliga said. ($1 = 3.7240 zlotys) (Editing by Adrian Krajewski and David Holmes)