Bosch to cut 400 jobs at site in Belgium by 2020

BRUSSELS, June 26 (Reuters) - German industrial group Bosch will cut up to 400 jobs, or about a third of the workforce at a windscreen wiper factory in Tienen, Belgium, the company said on Thursday.

The cuts, which will be implemented by 2020, were a result of increased competition and the aim of making the production process more efficient through automation, Bosch said.

The group was in talks with unions to keep as many jobs as possible at the site, the group said.

“It’s a tough message. On Monday, we will meet with management to see how we will deal with this restructuring,” said Georges Jacquemin of union ACV.

The Tienen site has an R&D unit and produces wiper arms, wiper blades and rubber for windscreen wipers. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by David Evans)