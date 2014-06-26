FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bosch to cut 400 jobs at site in Belgium by 2020
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
June 26, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

Bosch to cut 400 jobs at site in Belgium by 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 26 (Reuters) - German industrial group Bosch will cut up to 400 jobs, or about a third of the workforce at a windscreen wiper factory in Tienen, Belgium, the company said on Thursday.

The cuts, which will be implemented by 2020, were a result of increased competition and the aim of making the production process more efficient through automation, Bosch said.

The group was in talks with unions to keep as many jobs as possible at the site, the group said.

“It’s a tough message. On Monday, we will meet with management to see how we will deal with this restructuring,” said Georges Jacquemin of union ACV.

The Tienen site has an R&D unit and produces wiper arms, wiper blades and rubber for windscreen wipers. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.