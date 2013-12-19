FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bosch ready to make acquisitions -CEO in magazine
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
December 19, 2013 / 1:20 PM / 4 years ago

Bosch ready to make acquisitions -CEO in magazine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Robert Bosch, one of the world’s biggest auto parts suppliers, is on the lookout for acquisition opportunities to expand in areas such as energy and building technology, according to its CEO, interviewed in monthly manager magazin.

“If it’s a good fit, we will spend more than 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion),” Chief Executive Volkmar Denner said in an excerpt of an article to be published on Dec. 20.

Bosch has for years tried to reduce its dependence on the automotive industry by expanding into new business areas, manager magazin said.

Unlisted Bosch, controlled by a trust called the “Industrietreuhand KG”, in January warned it would not reach its long-term profit target this year once again, after it booked heavy losses at its solar energy business in 2012.

Bosch said late last month it agreed to sell one of its solar panel plants, bought at the peak of the solar industry’s boom period, to Germany’s SolarWorld. ($1 = 0.7266 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.