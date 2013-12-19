Bosch ready to make acquisitions -CEO in magazine

FRANKFURT, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Robert Bosch, one of the world’s biggest auto parts suppliers, is on the lookout for acquisition opportunities to expand in areas such as energy and building technology, according to its CEO, interviewed in monthly manager magazin.

“If it’s a good fit, we will spend more than 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion),” Chief Executive Volkmar Denner said in an excerpt of an article to be published on Dec. 20.

Bosch has for years tried to reduce its dependence on the automotive industry by expanding into new business areas, manager magazin said.

Unlisted Bosch, controlled by a trust called the “Industrietreuhand KG”, in January warned it would not reach its long-term profit target this year once again, after it booked heavy losses at its solar energy business in 2012.

Bosch said late last month it agreed to sell one of its solar panel plants, bought at the peak of the solar industry’s boom period, to Germany’s SolarWorld. ($1 = 0.7266 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)