FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bosch says board member Bernd Bohr to leave end-June
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 22, 2013 / 6:30 PM / in 5 years

Bosch says board member Bernd Bohr to leave end-June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 22 (Reuters) - Automotive supply and engineering company Robert Bosch GmbH on Friday said Bernd Bohr, board member responsible for the car parts division, will leave the manufacturing conglomerate effective end of June.

Bohr was once a candidate to become chief executive but Volkmar Denner, the head of research and engineering, took the top job in July.

The Stuttgart-based company said Rolf Bulander will join the management board effective July 1 taking responsibility for many of the activities previously overseen by Bohr.

Bulander will be in charge of gasoline systems, Bosch engineering, diesel systems, starter motors and quality, the company said.

Stefan Asenkerschbaumer, currently head of finance, procurement and logistics will become deputy chief executive, the company said. (Reporting By Edward Taylor. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.