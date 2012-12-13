Bosch has no plans to build German battery plant -report

BERLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - German auto parts supplier Robert Bosch GmbH has no plans to build a factory in its home country to make batteries for electric vehicles, Manager Magazin reported, citing a company executive.

There will not be a mass-market for electric vehicles until 2020, the monthly magazine said in an article to be published in Friday’s edition, citing Bernd Bohr, chief executive of Bosch’s auto division.

Based near Stuttgart, Bosch had been mulling jointly building batteries for electric cars with German automaker Volkswagen, the magazine said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)