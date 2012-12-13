FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bosch has no plans to build German battery plant -report
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
December 13, 2012 / 2:36 PM / 5 years ago

Bosch has no plans to build German battery plant -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - German auto parts supplier Robert Bosch GmbH has no plans to build a factory in its home country to make batteries for electric vehicles, Manager Magazin reported, citing a company executive.

There will not be a mass-market for electric vehicles until 2020, the monthly magazine said in an article to be published in Friday’s edition, citing Bernd Bohr, chief executive of Bosch’s auto division.

Based near Stuttgart, Bosch had been mulling jointly building batteries for electric cars with German automaker Volkswagen, the magazine said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.