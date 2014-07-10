FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Bosch sees sales growth at top end of range - CEO in paper
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
July 10, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

Germany's Bosch sees sales growth at top end of range - CEO in paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 10 (Reuters) - German car parts supplier Robert Bosch expects full-year sales to be at the top end of its target range, its chief executive told a newspaper.

“Earlier this year we expected growth of between 3 and 5 percent. We now expect to finish at the top end of the range,” Volkmar Denner was quoted as saying by German daily Handelsblatt in an article to be published on Friday.

That would mean Bosch, an unlisted company, would report revenue of more than 48 billion euros ($65.5 billion) this year, compared with 46 billion euros last year.

Denner also told the paper the company was investing about 500 million euros a year in new projects to complement its existing operations. After a failed foray into solar technology, Bosch wants to tap into a growing market for internet-enabled devices and systems to allow autonomous driving.

$1 = 0.7331 Euros Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.