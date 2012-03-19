Bosch reviews battery JV with Samsung SDI

HAMBURG, March 19 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Bosch is reviewing its electric battery joint venture with Samsung SDI, the rechargeable battery maker, a spokesman for Bosch said on Monday.

“We are discussing the best form of cooperation. Bosch could act more as a supplier to Samsung and vice versa,” the spokesman said in response to an article in a German paper.

Financial Times Deutschland reported earlier on Monday the joint venture, SB LiMotive, could be dissolved following disagreement between the partners over the future strategy.

Bosch wants the joint venture to focus more on batteries for electric vehicles, while Samsung is keen to develop components that could be used in other consumer electronic products, the paper said.

The spokesman for Bosch said talks had been going on for over a year, but no decision had yet been taken.

Bosch, which has annual sales of over 50 billion euros ($65.9 billion), said its customers for electric batteries include BMW and Fiat. ($1 = 0.7592 euros) (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Erica Billingham)