#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
September 7, 2013 / 11:41 AM / in 4 years

Bosch, Siemens JV denies report about dishwasher recall costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 7 (Reuters) - BSH Bosch und Siemens Hausgeraete, a joint venture of Siemens and Robert Bosch, on Saturday denied a magazine article saying the recall of 5 million dishwashers would cost it up to 700 million euros ($921 million).

“This figure lacks any foundation and is plucked out of the air,” a spokesman for BSH said, responding to an article in German magazine Focus that had reported the number, saying it had been mentioned by a company manager at an internal meeting.

The spokesman declined to say how much the recall would cost the group.

On Thursday, BSH said it would recall 5 million dishwashers worldwide, having discovered that a faulty electrical part poses a fire hazard.

There have for several years been problems with the dishwashers, branded Bosch, Siemens, Neff, Constructa and Junker+Ruh, but they had previously been assumed to be caused by problems related to local power grids, BSH said.

$1 = 0.7600 euros Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
