Bosch to exit solar energy business, sell off parts

FRANKFURT, March 22 (Reuters) - German manufacturing conglomerate Bosch said it would shut down its solar energy operations, which posted heavy losses in 2012, the latest blow to the troubled German photovoltaics industry.

Bosch, one of the world’s largest car parts makers, said on Friday it would end photovoltaics production early next year and would soon seek to sell parts of the business.

The unit, built around the takeovers of Aleo Solar and Ersol, chalked up a loss of about 1 billion euros last year.

The company said in January it was looking into all options with regard to the business with 3,000 staff, having written off the assets entirely last year.