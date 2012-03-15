FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boshiwa Int'l shares suspended - HKEx
March 15, 2012

Boshiwa Int'l shares suspended - HKEx

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 15 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of Boshiwa International Holdings Ltd was suspended on Thursday afternoon, the Hong Kong stock exchange said, without giving details.

The Chinese maker and retailer of children’s apparel said earlier on Thursday that its auditor, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, had resigned, delaying publication of its annual results and sending its stock to the lowest level in five months.

The shares were down 34.9 percent at HK$1.68 prior to the suspension. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)

