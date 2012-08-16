REFILE-Dutch dredger Boskalis 1H results meet expectations

(Changes day to Thursday from Wednesday in first paragraph)

AMSTERDAM, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Dutch dredging and maritime services firm Boskalis Westminster, on Thursday posted net profit of 102.5 million euros ($125.89 million) for the first half of 2012, saying it expects similar results in the second half of the year.

The world’s largest dredger and owner of salvaging and towing firm SMIT booked revenue of 1.4 billion euros. Both profit and revenue were in line with market forecasts. ($1 = 0.8142 euros) (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)