AMSTERDAM, March 15 (Reuters) - Dutch dredging and maritime services firm Boskalis Westminster said on Thursday it expected a lower result this year as uncertain clients hold back on investment decisions, putting pressure on margins and equipment use.

Boskalis, the world’s largest dredger and owner of salvaging and towing firm SMIT, reported a 2011 net profit of 254 million euros, beating analysts average forecast of 243 million euros. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)