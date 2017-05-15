FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2017

Dutch marine services firm Boskalis to trim workforce by around 3 pct

AMSTERDAM, May 15 (Reuters) - Dutch marine services company Boskalis said it would cut 230 jobs, or around 3 percent of its workforce, in response to low oil prices that have reduced demand from many of its customers in the offshore oil industry.

The company said on Monday that it hoped to achieve cost savings of 30-35 million euros ($33-38 million) by reorganizing its head office in Papendrecht. The company said some employees would be redeployed or leave voluntarily over the next 18 months, but it did not rule out forced layoffs. ($1 = 0.9129 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)

