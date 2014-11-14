Dutch Boskalis raises full-year profit forecast

AMSTERDAM, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Dutch maritime services company Boskalis raised its full-year net profit forecast to 450 million euros ($560 million) on Friday and said capital expenditure in 2014 would be lower than previously announced.

The company, Europe’s ninth largest construction and engineering company, said its order book had grown slightly from the previous quarter to 3.3 billion euros, despite a challenging economic environment.

Full-year capital expenditure would be 275 million euros, the company said. In August, it expected capital expenditure to be about 300 million euros this year.

Boskalis said its net debt position had improved in the third quarter, with the ratio of net debt to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, debt and amortisation at 0.7, well below its upper limit of 3.

The profit forecast, raised from a mid-year statement that the company would make net profit of at least 366 million euros, does not include any possible impact from the 15 percent stake in rival Fugro the company took earlier this month.

Fugro said the acquisition by Boskalis of 15 percent of its outstanding capital was “unsolicited and unexpected”, but that it was interested in exploring a partnership.

Major contracts won by Boskalis in the third quarter included dredging contracts in the Netherlands, Britain and on the Suez Canal in Egypt.

Boskalis, which is also active in towing and large-scale salvage operations, had sales of 3.1 billion euros in 2013 and employs 11,000 staff. It is active in 75 countries and has a fleet of more that 1,000 vessels.