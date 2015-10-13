FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four miners killed in a Bosnian mine accident
October 13, 2015 / 7:55 AM / 2 years ago

Four miners killed in a Bosnian mine accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SARAJEVO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Four miners were killed and two injured in a mine accident in central Bosnia early on Tuesday, most probably after an upper platform crashed down on them, a Bosnian regional television reported.

All other miners safely left the coal mine in Kakanj afterwards. The two injured miners were taken to a hospital but their injuries were not life-threatening.

The accident took place around 0100 (2300 GMT). Mining inspectors were at the site to investigate the causes of the accident, the television said.

Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Tom Heneghan
