CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Bosnia strikes deal to save top exporter Aluminij Mostar

By Maja Zuvela

MOSTAR, Bosnia, June 17 (Reuters) - Authorities in Bosnia signed a deal on Monday to avert the closure of its top exporter, aluminium smelter Aluminij Mostar, and take a 44 percent stake.

The plant had announced it would begin shutting down on Monday due to high power costs and low metal prices, potentially triggering thousands of job losses and dealing a major blow to the fragile Bosnian economy.

Now the state and Aluminij’s shareholders will each take a 44 percent stake, and the government will provide subsidies to keep up production. The deal also opens up the potential for the firm to attract minority investors to help fund modernisation.

Aluminij, a major employer in the southern Mostar area with 900 employees and thousands more who depend on its operations, is the mainstay of Bosnia’s metals sector, which accounts for more than half of its national output.

“By clinching this agreement, we have solved a problem afflicting us for more than 17 years,” said Nermin Niksic, prime minister of Bosnia’s autonomous Muslim-Croat Federation.

The agreement resolves an ownership row between the government and Aluminij dating back to the end of Bosnia’s 1992-95 war and clears the way for the smelter to be registered in the Bosnian securities registrar.

“This will allow Aluminij to apply for more favourable financial funds necessary for its further operation, which was impossible until now,” Niksic said.

Officials provided no details on how the government subsidies will be used following the deal.

After the Bosnian war, management of the previously state-owned smelter distributed shares to its mainly Bosnian Croat employees as compensation for unpaid wages and sold a 12 percent stake to Croatian company TLM.

The autonomous Federation disputed the sale, and Aluminij management has since resisted calls from the government to return a substantial ownership shake.

Niksic said the agreement set down principles to resolve the issue of severance for around 3,500 former employees, mainly Bosnian Muslims or Bosniaks, who were laid off after the war.

The Aluminij management has repeatedly urged the government to subsidise the price of power, which accounts for more than 60 percent of the cost of producing a tonne of aluminium. The plant produces around 160,000 tonnes of aluminium a year.

Last week, the smelter said it had posted a monthly loss of 9.7 million Bosnian marka ($6.6 million) since the start of the year, on top of a 65.8 million marka loss in 2012.

“We solved the problem today in a way that is important not only for the company but for the government and the whole region,” Aluminij General Manager Ivo Bradvica said. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Writing by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Matt Robinson and Jane Baird)