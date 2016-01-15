FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bosnian Serb police officers arrested for armed robbery of bank van
January 15, 2016 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

Bosnian Serb police officers arrested for armed robbery of bank van

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANJA LUKA, Bosnia, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Five members of a special Bosnian Serb police unit have been arrested on suspicion of robbing a bank van of 617,00 marka ($344,000) using automatic rifles and an anti-tank missile launcher, officials said on Friday.

The heist occurred in September last year when heavily-armed robbers held up a vehicle belonging to the Bosnian branch of Italian Unicredit bank on a highway in Bosnia’s autonomous Serb Republic. One security guard was wounded.

Bosnia’s two autonomous regions, the Serb Republic and the Bosniak-Croat Federation, have their own separate police forces, as well as a national police force.

Serb Republic prosecution official Darko Ilic said a “significant amount of money” had been seized during the arrests and that the suspects had bought luxury vehicles.

He told a news conference that the weapons used in the robbery were the personal property of the arrested police officers and were found buried on a nearby mountain.

“I particularly regret that these young guys, whose careers were stainless when we admitted them into our ranks and trained them, have disgraced in such a way their unit and the whole police force,” Serb Republic Interior Minister Dragan Lukac told the news conference. (Reporting by Gordana Katana; Writing by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Matt Robinson)

