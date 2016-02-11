Bosnia's bank owner, three others arrested over Serb leader's loan

SARAJEVO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Bosnian police have arrested the owner and three other officials of a bank caught up in controversy over a loan to the president of the Bosnian Serb Republic, Bosnia’s state prosecutor and police said on Thursday.

The arrest of Slobodan Pavlovic, the owner of Pavlovic International Bank, and the three other officials - Petar Lazic, Ljiljana Garic and Blago Blagojevic - came after earlier raids on the bank’s premises. Lawyers for the bankers could not immediately be reached for comment.

“Police officers of the State Protection and Investigation Agency detained today in the areas of Bijeljina and Mostar four persons ... suspected of committing crimes of abuse of office or authority and money laundering related to the operation of the Pavlovic bank,” SIPA said in a statement.

The prosecutor’s office said police were searching for more people, adding it could not provide further information.

Slobodan Pavlovic, a U.S.-based businessman, was arrested in Bosnia, investigators said. He had already been questioned by the prosecutors, in December.

He told local media then the investigators were looking for evidence related to a loan the bank gave to Milorad Dodik, the president of the Bosnian Serb Republic. The loan, for 1.5 million Bosnian marka ($870,000), was for the purchase of the villa in Belgrade, the Serbian capital, in 2007.

Dodik is involved in an increasingly acrimonious row over the authority of Bosnian state institutions over Serb areas of the country. The dispute is raising concern that Bosnia might unravel, 20 years after it emerged from the civil wars in the former Yugoslavia.