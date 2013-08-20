FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BH Telecom posts flat H1 profit of $44.4 mln
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 20, 2013 / 10:10 AM / 4 years ago

BH Telecom posts flat H1 profit of $44.4 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SARAJEVO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Bosnia’s BH Telecom, posted a flat first-half net profit as the country’s top telecoms company battles mounting competition from privately owned rivals.

The state-owned company reported a flat first half net profit of 65.1 million Bosnian marka ($44.4 million) on revenue 3 percent lower at 285.5 million marka.

BH Telecom said it was working to adjust its business strategy to market conditions and improve services to maintain its leading position on Bosnia’s liberalised market.

The Sarajevo-based company, which is 90 percent state-owned, operates mainly in parts of Bosnia’s autonomous Federation dominated by Bosnian Muslims or Bosniaks, and faces fierce competition from other two rival telecoms companies.

M:tel, owned by Serbia’s state-owned Telekom Srbija and based in the country’s autonomous Serb Republic but operating across Bosnia, has reported a first-half net profit of 44.6 million marka, down 13 percent on subscriber losses.

HT Mostar, based in the mainly Croat-populated areas of Bosnia, reported a first-half net profit of 6.4 million marka, down 18 percent, on revenues of 122.2 million marka. (1$=1.466 Bosnian marka)

Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.