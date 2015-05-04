Profit at Bosnia's BH Telecom drops 33 pct

SARAJEVO, May 4 (Reuters) - Bosnia’s BH Telecom said on Monday it made a net profit in 2014 of 78.6 million Bosnian marka ($45 million), down from the 116.6 million which it reported a year ago, mainly due to higher costs.

The company had estimated at the end of December that it would report a net profit of 113.4 million marka.

Revenue fell 2.7 percent to 576.8 million marka as a weaker economy trimmed the number of fixed-line and mobile subscribers, while costs rose 6 percent to 488.5 million marka.

The majority state-owned company operates mainly in the Bosniak-dominated parts of the country’s autonomous Federation of Croats and Bosniaks, while HT Mostar, based in the southern town of Mostar, operates mainly in its Croat-dominated areas.

Its main rival is Banja Luka-based m:tel, majority owned by Telekom Srbija and operating mainly in the autonomous Serb Republic but also in the Federation.

Shares in BH Telecom were down 2.44 percent at 20 marka, valuing the company at 1.29 billion marka. (1$ = 1.754 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Daria Sito-Sucic and Greg Mahlich)