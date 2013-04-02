Bosnia police probe Lithuanian-owned alumina plant

* Birac suspected of irregular spending, tax evasion

* Plant owned by Hearts soccer club owner Vladimir Romanov

* Owner blames debt on Lithuanian bank problems

By Daria Sito-Sucic

SARAJEVO, April 2 (Reuters) - Police are investigating alleged tax evasion and irregular spending at Bosnia’s sole alumina plant, majority-owned by troubled Lithuanian lender Ukio Bankas, a police spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Ukio Bankas is controlled by Vladimir Romanov, owner of cash-strapped Scottish soccer club Hearts.

The loss-making Birac plant, located in the eastern Bosnian town of Zvornik, is struggling to pay off mounting debts.

“The confiscation of business documentation is underway, on the orders of the regional prosecutor’s office to determine if there has been illegal spending of loans from the Investment Development Bank as well as tax evasion,” said Mirna Soja, a police spokeswoman in Bosnia’s autonomous Serb Republic.

A Birac spokesman said the plant’s managers were in Lithuania and were expected to arrive in Bosnia on Wednesday, without commenting directly on the allegations.

The Serb Republic Interior Ministry said the government had formed a team on Monday to investigate reports of irregularities at Birac, and the police probe was part of their investigation.

The Serb Republic’s Investment and Development Bank said it had not approved loans to the company, so it was not immediately clear which loans were being investigated.

The company is a major employer in the Zvornik area but recorded a loss of 5.4 million Bosnian marka ($3.5 million) in 2012, bringing total losses over an unspecified number of years to 735.3 million marka, a financial report it published in February on the Banja Luka Stock Exchange (BLSE) showed.

Romanov last month blamed problems at Birac on the woes of Lithuania’s No. 4 bank, Ukio Bankas, whose operations were frozen by the Lithuanian central bank in February, citing too much risk-taking and not enough financial certainty.

Romanov has said that Birac’s problems were due to the loss of current assets at Ukio and that the situation at Birac would improve after Lithuania’s Siauliu Bankas took over Ukio’s assets and liabilities. [ID: nL6N0BO1J3]

Romanov has called an assembly of Birac’s shareholders on April 5, during which a new managing board will be appointed and tasked with drafting and adopting a new business plan, a company spokesman told Reuters.

Birac, which produces mainly alumina, the intermediate material used to make aluminium, and some zeolites and hydrates used in the chemicals industry, has struggled due to falling prices for aluminium and alumina on world markets and a rise in the price of gas.

Bosnia’s main gas distributor, BH Gas, cut gas supplies to Birac two weeks ago over a 5 million euro ($6.42 million) debt. (1$=1.527 Bosnian marka) ($1 = 0.7784 euros) (Additional reporting by Gordana Katana in Banja Luka; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)