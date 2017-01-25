FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Bosnia region raises $14 mln via 3-year bond at lower yield
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 25, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 7 months ago

Bosnia region raises $14 mln via 3-year bond at lower yield

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SARAJEVO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic raised 25.4 million Bosnian marka ($14 million) on Wednesday via an auction of three-year domestic bonds to help plug a budget gap in the absence of funds from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Bids for bonds, which carry a fixed annual coupon of 3.25 percent, totalled 60.8 million marka versus 25 million marka on offer, data from the Banja Luka Stock Exchange (BLSE) showed.

They sold at a weighted average yield of 2.74 percent, down from 4.22 percent at the previous sale of the three-year paper last February.

The Serb Republic is awaiting a loan instalment from the IMF, which last September approved a three-year extended loan arrangement for Bosnia worth 553.3 million euros ($595.02 million) to back the Balkan country's economic reforms.

The IMF has already disbursed 79.2 million euros. But to access the next tranche of 80 million euros, Bosnia must pass a law raising excise taxes, and its other autonomous region, the Bosniak-Croat Federation, must adopt a new banking law.

The IMF disburses the loan payments to Bosnia's central government in Sarajevo but the principal beneficiaries are the two autonomous regions. ($1 = 0.9299 euros) ($1 = 819 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.