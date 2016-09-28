Bosnia region cuts offer price in attempt to sell stake in drugmaker Bosnalijek

SARAJEVO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Bosnia's autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation will offer for sale 1.5 million shares in generic drugmaker Bosnalijek on Oct. 2 but this time at a lower price according to a bourse statement, after an attempt in July drew no bidders.

The government, which wants to sell its 19 percent stake in Bosnalijek as part of its privatisation plan for 2016 to plug a budget deficit, has cut the price to 14.73 Bosnian marka per share from 15.50 marka previously offered.

Bosnalijek shares traded at 11.50 marka on Wednesday, up 1.59 percent on Tuesday's close. The company has a market capitalisation of 91.1 million marka ($52.4 million).

The Federation government first tried to sell its stake in Bosnalijek in 2010 but failed to find a buyer.

The auction will be carried out via the Sarajevo Stock Exchange, SASE said in a statement.

A Luxembourg-based company, Haden S.A., is the biggest shareholder with nearly 30 percent in Bosnalijek, and the remainder is held by investment funds and small shareholders.

The government has said it also plans this year to try to sell its stakes in aluminium smelter Aluminij Mostar and engineering firm Energoinvest.

It would try again to sell its stake in Sarajevo Osiguranje insurer after it lowered the price to 10.39 marka per share from 12.99 marka at the last auction in June.

Earlier this month, the government sold its 39.9 percent stake in the Bosnian holding firm Fabrika Duhana Sarajevo (FDS) to the British American Tobacco via the CID Adriatic Investments (CID) fund for 42.7 million Bosnian marka ($24.5 million).