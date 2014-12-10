FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bosnian admits to stealing 300,000 euros from central bank
December 10, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

Bosnian admits to stealing 300,000 euros from central bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Bank worker arrested, admits embezzlement

* Nine employees suspended pending investigation

SARAJEVO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - An employee of Bosnia’s central bank has been arrested after admitting embezzling 600,000 Bosnian marka (300,000 euros) from the bank, police said on Wednesday.

The arrest raises fresh questions over the security of Balkan central banks. In July, Albania was rocked by the revelation that a central bank employee had stolen the equivalent of $6.5 million from the vault to fund a gambling habit.

The Bosnian bank said in a statement it had uncovered a 600,000-marka hole in its reserves and that the employee had confessed. Nine employees had been suspended pending investigation

“This person is suspected of taking possession of several hundred thousand marka as an employee of the central bank,” Bosnia’s State Investigation and Protection Agency (SIPA) said.

Established after Bosnia’s 1992-95 war, the central bank is an independent institution in charge of managing the Balkan country’s monetary policy. (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Matt Robinson and Ralph Boulton)

