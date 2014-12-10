UPDATE 1-Clerk arrested for stealing 300,000 euros from Bosnia central bank

* Bank worker arrested, admits theft

* Nine employees suspended pending investigation (Adds identification of culprit, details)

SARAJEVO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - A clerk in Bosnia’s central bank has been arrested after he admitted stealing 600,000 Bosnian marka (300,000 euros) from the bank’s vaults, the prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday.

The arrest raises fresh questions over the security of Balkan central banks. In July, Albania was rocked by the revelation that a central bank employee had stolen the equivalent of $6.5 million from the vault to fund a gambling habit.

The Bosnian bank said in a statement it had uncovered a 600,000-marka hole in its reserves and that the employee had confessed. Nine employees had been suspended pending an investigation.

The prosecutor’s office identified the man as Nedzad Bajraktarevic, an administrative officer for cash transactions in the central bank’s treasury department.

“Bajraktarevic ... is suspected of misappropriating 600,000 marka in bills of 200-marka denomination on three occasions over a period from 2012 to 2014,” the office said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for Bosnia’s State Investigation and Protection Agency said police had raided three locations to search for evidence and questioned 14 people.

Established after Bosnia’s 1992-95 war, the central bank is an independent institution in charge of managing the Balkan country’s monetary policy. (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Matt Robinson, Larry King)