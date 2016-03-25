Bosnian utility ERS to raise power prices by 4.9 pct in May

SARAJEVO, March 25 (Reuters) - The regulator in Bosnia’s autonomous Serb Republic on Friday allowed the region’s power utility Elektroprivreda Republike Srpske (ERS) to raise electricity prices by an average 4.9 percent from May.

The power price is a politically sensitive issue in the Balkan country, where power bills consume a large slice of household income, especially in the winter. The increase is the first in five years.

Under the decision, the rates for households will go up by 5.4 percent, while industrial consumers will see their bills rise by 3.4 percent.

Last summer, the regulator reversed it previous decision to allow ERS to raise power prices by 8.7 percent, citing legal and technical problems, though the announced hike caused an uproar among the country’s opposition political parties.

Bosnia completed power market liberalisation in January 2015, when households became eligible to choose their preferred supplier.

However, three majority state-run power utilities, which all sell power below the market price, have retained their dominant position.

Bosnia’s top power utility EPBiH and the smaller utility EPHZHB, located in Bosnia’s other autonomous region, the Bosniak-Croat Federation, increased their power prices in 2015.

Bosnia generates 40 percent of its electricity from hydro power and the rest from coal-fired plants, making it one of the few countries in the Balkans able to export electricity. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Mark Potter)