FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bosnian utility ERS to raise power prices by 4.9 pct in May
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 25, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

Bosnian utility ERS to raise power prices by 4.9 pct in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SARAJEVO, March 25 (Reuters) - The regulator in Bosnia’s autonomous Serb Republic on Friday allowed the region’s power utility Elektroprivreda Republike Srpske (ERS) to raise electricity prices by an average 4.9 percent from May.

The power price is a politically sensitive issue in the Balkan country, where power bills consume a large slice of household income, especially in the winter. The increase is the first in five years.

Under the decision, the rates for households will go up by 5.4 percent, while industrial consumers will see their bills rise by 3.4 percent.

Last summer, the regulator reversed it previous decision to allow ERS to raise power prices by 8.7 percent, citing legal and technical problems, though the announced hike caused an uproar among the country’s opposition political parties.

Bosnia completed power market liberalisation in January 2015, when households became eligible to choose their preferred supplier.

However, three majority state-run power utilities, which all sell power below the market price, have retained their dominant position.

Bosnia’s top power utility EPBiH and the smaller utility EPHZHB, located in Bosnia’s other autonomous region, the Bosniak-Croat Federation, increased their power prices in 2015.

Bosnia generates 40 percent of its electricity from hydro power and the rest from coal-fired plants, making it one of the few countries in the Balkans able to export electricity. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.