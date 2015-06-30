FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bosnian regulator suspends decision to increase power prices
June 30, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

Bosnian regulator suspends decision to increase power prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SARAJEVO, June 30 (Reuters) - The power regulator in Bosnia’s autonomous Serb Republic on Tuesday suspended a decision to allow the region’s power utility ERS to raise electricity prices by an average 8.76 percent from July, citing legal and technical problems.

The price increase, announced earlier this month, caused an uproar among the country’s opposition political parties, which requested an emergency parliamentary session to debate the move.

The electricity price is a politically sensitive issue in the Balkan country, where power bills consume a large slice of household income, especially in the winter. The increase was the first in five years.

Last week, Serb Republic Energy Minister Petar Djokic said the regulator’s decision was final and binding, and could be reversed only by a court ruling.

Bosnia completed a liberalisation of its power market in January, which means households can choose their preferred supplier. But the country’s three majority state-run power utilities, which all sell power below market price, are expected to retain their dominant position.

Bosnia’s leading power utility EPBiH and the smaller utility EPHZHB, located in Bosnia’s other autonomous region, the Bosniak-Croat Federation, increased their rates in January by 4.3 percent and nearly 2 percent respectively.

Bosnia generates 40 percent of its electricity from hydro power and the rest from coal-fired plants, making it one of the few countries in the Balkans able to export electricity. (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic and Gordana Katana; Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
