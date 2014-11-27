Bosnia's EPBiH sells 2015 power surplus for $87 mln

SARAJEVO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Bosnia’s top power utility EPBiH has picked five firms to buy 1,600 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of its 2015 power surplus for nearly 70 million euros ($87 million), an EPBiH official said on Thursday.

“The average price secured at the tender was 43.50 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh),” Mirsad Sabanovic, head of EPBiH’s trading and production unit, told Reuters. He said the rest of the surplus would be sold on a daily, monthly and quarterly basis.

Buyers include the local branches of London-based trading and investment group Energy Financing Team (EFT), Swiss-based Axpo Trading, Slovenian HSE, European wholesale electricity trader Ezpada and Croatian power utility HEP, he said.

The price is 4.6 percent below the 2014 sale of 1,260 GWh of surplus power due to the economic downturn that has tempered industrial demand, but still represents a 21.5 percent premium to the price of the German benchmark front-year contract.

EPBiH, the largest of Bosnia’s three power utilities, operates two coal-fired plants and three hydro-power plants with a combined capacity of 1,165 MW and 517 MW, respectively.

Bosnia obtains 40 percent of its electricity from hydro power, while the rest comes from coal-fired power plants. Unlike its Balkan neighbours, who rely on imports to cover much of their consumption, it is able to export power.