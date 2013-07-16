Chinese company wins bid to build 390 MW power plant in Bosnia

* Sepco III to build the plant for $284 mln

SARAJEVO, July 16 (Reuters) - Swiss-based KTG AG and authorities of the Bosnian town of Zenica said on Tuesday they have picked China’s Sepco III Electric Power Construction Corp to build a 390 megawatt (MW) gas-fired power plant in the central Bosnian town.

Sepco III has been chosen after it offered the best price of 218 million euros ($284.44 million) to carry out the project, KTG CEO Branko Montenegro said. Other bidders included two German, one Italian and one Spanish firm, he added.

Under the deal, General Electric Co will supply gas turbines for the future plant, Montenegro said.

Chinese investors are increasingly targeting energy projects in the Balkans, boosting their presence and showing a willingness to take bigger risks than European rivals in a potentially lucrative market with good links to the European Union and scope for prices to rise.

Montenegro said the Chinese partner has hinted it may take a stake in the future plant that will also produce steam to heat the town.

“Talks on the possible Sepco’s stake in the project will be held in next two weeks,” Montenegro told Reuters by telephone.

In 2009, KTG and Zenica municipality set up a joint venture in which KTG holds a 75 percent stake and local authorities the rest.

Montenegro said the construction is set to begin in October or November and will take 23 months to complete. After a six-month period of tests, the plant will be connected on the national grid, he said.

Bosnia gets 40 percent of its electricity from hydropower plants and the rest from coal-fired plants and is the only steady electricity exporter in the emerging Balkans. ($1 = 0.7664 euros) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela, editing by Jeff Coelho)