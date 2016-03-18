Siemens wins $81 mln wind turbine deal for Bosnian utility

SARAJEVO, March 18 (Reuters) - Bosnia’s power utility Elektroprivreda HZHB (EPHZHB) said on Friday it had awarded a 72 million euro ($81 million) deal to German industrial conglomerate Siemens to supply wind turbines for its future 44 megawatt (MW) wind farm.

Located near the northwestern town of Tomislavgrad, the Mesihovina wind farm is aimed at improving the energy mix of the smallest of Bosnia’s three state-run power utilities, which relies solely on hydro to produce electricity.

The project, estimated at the total cost of 76 million euros, will be financed mainly through a loan provided by German state-owned development bank KfW. It is set to be completed in 2017, EPHZHB said in a statement.

EPHZHB operates seven hydro-power plants with a combined capacity of 860 MW.

Bosnia generates 40 percent of its electricity from hydro and the rest from coal-fired plants. Unlike other countries in the emerging Balkans that rely on imports to cover much of their demand, it is able to export power due in large part to its hydro. ($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Michael Kahn and Alexander Smith)