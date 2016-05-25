Bosnian utility EPBiH invites bids for 48 MW wind park

SARAJEVO, May 25 (Reuters) - Bosnia’s biggest power utility, Elektroprivreda BiH (EPBiH), has invited bids to supply 15 wind turbines for its first wind park, a 48 megawatts project aimed at diversifying the Balkan country’s energy sources, the company said on Wednesday.

The wind park, on the Podvelezje plateau near the southern town of Mostar, will have an annual output of 120 gigawatt-hours of electricity and is planned to go online in late 2018.

Interested companies can apply to tender by Aug. 18, a spokeswoman for EPBiH told Reuters.

The project is worth 162 million Bosnian marka ($93 million). To help EPBiH build the park, German state-owned development bank KfW lent it 65 million euros ($72 million), while EPBiH will finance the remainder of the cost.

Bosnia generates more than 40 percent of its electricity from hydro and the rest from coal-fired power plants. Unlike other countries in the Balkans that rely on imports to cover much of their demand, Bosnia is able to export power due in large part to its hydro capacity. ($1 = 1.751 Bosnian marka) ($1 = 0.8972 euros) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; editing by Giles Elgood and Louise Heavens)