Five groups place final bids for Bosnia's 20 MW hydropower project
November 14, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Five groups place final bids for Bosnia's 20 MW hydropower project

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SARAJEVO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Five companies and consortia have submitted final bids for a venture with Bosnia’s top power utility Elektroprivreda BiH (EPBiH) to build a 20 megawatt (MW) Vranduk hydropower plant on the Bosna river, EPBiH said on Friday.

Bosnia generates 40 percent of its electricity from hydropower and the rest from coal-fired plants, making it one of the few countries in the Balkans able to export electricity.

The utility said it has received bids for the 75 million euro ($93.41 million) project from China’s Dongfang Electric Corp and Austrian construction firm Strabag in a consortium with a unit of Croatian engineering group Koncar.

A consortium led by Slovenian builder RIKO, an Italian builder Cooperativa Muratori & Cementisti, as well as Turkish Cengiz Insaat Sanayi ve Ticaret, have also submitted bids.

An EPBiH spokeswoman said the company would complete the evaluation of the final bids by mid-December.

The project will help EPBiH improve its mix of energy supply and add 96.4 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of power a year.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and European Investment Bank (EIB) have extended 26 million euros and 37.5 million euros in loans respectively for the project, with EPBiH financing the remainder.

EPBiH, the largest of Bosnia’s three power utilities, operates two coal-fired plants and three hydropower plants, with combined capacity of 1,165 MW and 517 MW, respectively. (1 US dollar = 0.8030 euro) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
