Bosnia's EPBiH to seek partners for $1.66 bln coal units

* Construction to start in 2014, 2015

* Project is one of largest in Bosnia energy sector

* 215 MW unit at Tuzla offline for an upgrade until year-end

SARAJEVO, May 29 (Reuters) - Bosnia’s top power utility Elektroprivreda BiH (EPBiH) will invite potential bidders in June to take part in the construction of two new coal-fired plant units with a combined capacity of 750 megawatts, its general manager said on Tuesday.

The construction cost for the 450 MW unit at the Tuzla plant and another 300 MW unit at Kakanj plant is estimated at 2.6 billion Bosnian marka ($1.66 billion), Elvedin Grabovica said.

He added that partnership details would soon be outlined.

EPBiH could retain ownership of the units and repay the strategic partner in power, or form a joint venture with the partner or give the partner concessions for the units, he said.

The two coal-fired power plants currently have a combined capacity of 1,165 MW and output of around 6,000 GWh a year.

The contract to build new units, in 2014 and 2015, will be one of the largest in Bosnia’s energy sector, which requires heavy investment as many of its plants are way past their prime, while power consumption is forecast to grow.

There is “no alternative,” to the construction of new units, said Grabovica.

Grabovica also said that EPBiH had this month taken offline a 215 MW unit at the Tuzla plant for an overhaul which should be complete by the end of 2012 at an estimated cost of 125 million marka.

It will extend the unit’s lifespan by another 15 years, increase output and reduce emission of harmful gases and put it in line with the European Union environmental standards.

He said that EPBiH audited consolidated profit amounted to 1.5 million marka last year, down from an expected 5 million marka, after a drought hit power output at EPBiH’s three hydro plants. He said the profit for the January to May period was seen at 4 million marka.

Bosnia, normally the only net power exporter in the Western Balkans, produces 45 percent of its power from hydro and the remainder from coal-fired plants. ($1= 1.56 Bosnian marka) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)