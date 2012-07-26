FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bosnia utility EPBiH says unplanned outage at two 200 MW units
July 26, 2012

Bosnia utility EPBiH says unplanned outage at two 200 MW units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SARAJEVO, July 26 (Reuters) - Bosnia’s top power utility Elektroprivreda BiH (EPBiH) reported outages on Thursday at two 200 megawatt units at its coal-fired Tuzla plant in northern Bosnia.

“Work to put the units back on line are underway and we expect them back on Friday,” a company official told Reuters.

EPBiH runs two coal-fired plants and three hydro plants with a combined capacity of 1,165 MW and 517 MW, respectively. A prolonged drought lowered its the hydro power output to 3,280 gigawatt-hours in the first half of 2012, or 42 percent below target. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela, Editing by Michael Kahn)

