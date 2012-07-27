FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bosnia utility EPBiH pushes back Tuzla restart
#Energy
July 27, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

Bosnia utility EPBiH pushes back Tuzla restart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SARAJEVO, July 27 (Reuters) - Bosnia’s top power utility EPBiH said its two 200 megawatt coal-fired units at Tuzla are expected back on line in the next few days rather than on Friday as first expected when the unplanned outages began, a plant official said.

The two units in northern Bosnia were shut down on Thursday but officials have given no reason for the outages or what repairs are now underway.

“Work to remove the failure are underway and we expect the production to normalise in coming days,” an EPBiH official told Reuters.

EPBiH runs two coal-fired plants and three hydro plants with a combined capacity of 1,165 MW and 517 MW, respectively. A prolonged drought lowered its the hydro power output to 3,280 GWh in the first half of 2012, or 42 percent below target. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela, Editing by Michael Kahn, Editing by)

