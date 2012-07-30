Bosnia's EPBiH restarts two 200 MW coal-fired units

SARAJEVO, July 30 (Reuters) - Bosnia’s top power utility EPBiH restarted two 200 megawatt units at its Tuzla coal-fired power plant over the weekend after an unplanned outage had shut them down on July 26, a spokesman said on Monday.

“The two units are reconnected to the power grid and are operating normally,” the official told Reuters without giving a reason for the outages.

EPBiH runs two coal-fired plants and three hydro power plants with a combined capacity of 1,165 MW and 517 MW, respectively. A prolonged drought lowered its hydro power output to 3,280 GWh in the first half of 2012, or 42 percent below target. (Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Michael Kahn and Helen Massy-Beresford)