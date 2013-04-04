FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bosnia cbank sees growth of 1 pct in 2013
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 4, 2013 / 11:32 AM / in 4 years

Bosnia cbank sees growth of 1 pct in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SARAJEVO, April 4 (Reuters) - Bosnia’s central bank said on Thursday it expects growth of 1 percent in 2013 following a 0.5-percent contraction last year, but conceded the forecast is “perhaps optimistic”.

“The growth projection is perhaps optimistic given that international institutions forecast growth of 0.5-0.6 percent,” central bank governor Kemal Kozaric told a news conference.“It is based on our data but we may revise the forecast in the course of the year.”

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank say they expect gross domestic product in Bosnia to grow by 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Writing by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Matt Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.