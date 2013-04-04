UPDATE 1-Bosnia c.bank sees 1 pct growth, "perhaps optimistic"

(Adds quote, background)

SARAJEVO, April 4 (Reuters) - Bosnia’s central bank said on Thursday it expects economic growth of 1 percent in 2013 after what it says was a 0.5 percent contraction last year, but conceded the forecast was “perhaps optimistic”.

Central bank Governor Kemal Kozaric drew attention to the growing portfolio of bad loans in Bosnian banks, which stood at 13.2 percent of all loans at the end of 2012.

“Non-performing loans are on the rise,” Kozaric told a news conference. “Banks will have to find a way to deal with this problem in the future.”

The International Monetary Fund and World Bank say they expect gross domestic product in Bosnia to grow 0.5 percent this year. Both say the contraction last year was 0.7 percent, deeper than the central bank’s figure.

Kozaric said the central bank’s forecast of 1.0 percent growth was “perhaps optimistic”, adding: “It is based on our data but we may revise the forecast in the course of the year.”

The economic slump in the European Union, Bosnia’s main trade partner, coupled with fierce political polarisation in Bosnia, has seen a widening of the country’s foreign trade gap and current account deficit that in 2012 stood at 9.5 percent.

“Last year we were in recession,” Kozaric said.

“We base our optimism regarding the growth forecast on expectations of a small recovery in the sectors of energy, metal industry, tourism and food production.”

Kozaric said the bank saw inflation this year at 2 percent, slightly down from 2.1 percent in 2012.

On March 27, Standard and Poor’s affirmed ‘B/B’ long- and short-term credit ratings for Bosnia with a stable outlook, but cautioned it may revise it downwards if a 405.3 million euro ($520.73 million) standby loan deal with the IMF is jeopardised.

The disbursement of the next loan tranche, which is vital to preserving budget stability, has been held up by disputed legislation on pensions.