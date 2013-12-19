FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's KfW lends 65 mln euros for Bosnia's 48 MW wind park
December 19, 2013 / 11:52 AM / 4 years ago

Germany's KfW lends 65 mln euros for Bosnia's 48 MW wind park

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SARAJEVO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - German state-owned development bank KfW has approved a 65 million euro ($89.46 million) loan to Bosnia’s top power utility EPBiH to help it build the first 48 megawatt (MW) wind park, EPBiH said on Thursday.

The total cost to build the park at the Podvelezje plateau in the south of the country is estimated at nearly 72 million euros and EPBiH said it will finance the remainder.

The loan, aimed to improve the country’s energy mix, was approved for a period of 15 years, including a three-year grace period, the utility said in a statement.

It said the park will consist of 16 wind-turbines that will produce up to 100 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity a year.

Bosnia generates 40 percent of its electricity from hydro and the rest from coal-fired plants. Unlike other countries in the emerging Balkans that rely on imports to cover much of their demand, it is able to export power due in large part to its hydro capacity. ($1 = 0.7266 euros) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

