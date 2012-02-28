Bosnia region invites bids in $241 mln highway tender

BANJA LUKA, Bosnia, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Bosnia’s Serb Republic on Tuesday invited bidders to express interest in a tender for the construction of a 36-kilometre-long highway section in the north of the Balkan country at an estimated cost of 180 million euros ($241.11 million).

The section, linking the towns of Prnjavor and Doboj, will be part of a 76 km motorway from the Serb Republic main city of Banja Luka to Doboj.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has agreed to extend a 150 million euro loan for the project to the region’s Public Motorways Company which will secure the remaining funds, Prime Minister Aleksandar Dzombic said.

He said that potential bidders for the project could apply until April 28 and that the tendering procedure would be carried out in line with the EBRD standards.

“We hope that conditions will be in place to start the construction in late May,” Dzombic told reporters, adding that completion of works was expected in three years.

The Serb Republic, one of Bosnia’s two autonomous regions, in 2010 scrapped a 2.9 billion euro deal with Strabag after the Austrian builder failed to find funding to build a 430 km road network. The EBRD at the time declined to back the project, citing lack of transparency. ($1 = 0.7466 euros) (Reporting By Gordana Katana; Writing by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Daria Sito-Sucic and Helen Massy-Beresford)