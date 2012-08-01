FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bosnia region invites bids for $431 mln highway
August 1, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

Bosnia region invites bids for $431 mln highway

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SARAJEVO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Bosnia’s Serb Republic on Wednesday invited bidders to tender for the construction of a 46.6-kilometre-long section of a future north-to-south highway.

The section, connecting the northern towns of Doboj and Vukosavlje and expected to cost up to 350 million euros ($431 million), will be part of the pan-European VC corridor linking Budapest in the north with the Croatian port of Ploce in the south.

The deal, designed as a public-private partnership between the Serb Republic public company Motorways (JPARS) and a future strategic partner will be signed for a period of 30 to 40 years, JPARS said in a tender published on its web site (www.autoputevirs.com).

The section will be built in two phases, set to start in 2014 and to complete by 2017, Serb Republic Finance Minister Zoran Tegeltija has said.

According to tender documentation, potential bidders for the project could apply by Oct. 12 and JPARS will then shortlist four companies, offering the best financial and technical terms, for further negotiations.

The Serb Republic, one of Bosnia’s two autonomous regions, in 2010 scrapped a 2.9 billion euro deal with Stragab after the Austrian builder failed to find funding to build a 430 km road network.

Mountainous Bosnia has only around 40 km of highways.

$1 = 0.8120 euros Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
