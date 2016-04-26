Bosnian officials expect a new IMF deal in late June or early July

SARAJEVO, April 26 (Reuters) - The prime ministers of Bosnia’s two constituent regions said on Tuesday they expected the Balkan country to agree a badly-needed new loan deal with the International Monetary Fund in late June or early July but did not confirm its size.

An IMF mission will arrive in Bosnia in mid-May to discuss the terms of the new facility for the country, most likely an extended fund facility, said the prime ministers who talked to the lender last week in Washington.

Officials had previously mentioned an IMF loan worth about 1 billion Bosnian marka ($577 million).