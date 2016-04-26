UPDATE 1-Bosnian officials expect new IMF deal in late June or early July

(Adds quotes, details)

By Daria Sito-Sucic

SARAJEVO, April 26 (Reuters) - The prime ministers of Bosnia’s two constituent regions said on Tuesday they expected the Balkan country to agree a badly-needed new loan deal with the International Monetary Fund in late June or early July but did not confirm its size.

An IMF mission will arrive in Bosnia in mid-May to discuss the terms of the new facility for the country, most likely an Extended Fund Facility (EFF), the prime ministers, who talked to the lender last week in Washington, said.

The prime ministers had previously mentioned an IMF loan of about 1 billion Bosnian marka ($577 million) but now said the size will be defined during the talks next month.

“It is realistic that all procedures will be completed by mid-July and the first instalment withdrawn,” Zeljka Cvijanovic, the prime minister of Bosnia’s autonomous Serb Republic, told a news conference held with her counterpart, the Bosniak-Croat Federation Prime Minister Fadil Novalic.

Bosnia has tried and failed to clinch a new arrangement with the IMF. Its two autonomous regions - the Serb Republic and the Bosniak-Croat Federation - failed to settle on a reform package after its previous 33-month standby arrangement, worth around 630 million euros ($713.03 million), expired last June.

The IMF said in a statement last week that both sides had underscored their commitment to reach a deal on an ambitious economic reform programme that would underpin an IMF-supported programme.

The previous talks with the lender in November failed to reach an agreement acceptable to both regions. The IMF then said the regions both had to pass their 2016 budgets and adopt new labour laws before talks could resume. It also wants them to strengthen tax collection and bank oversight and improve business conditions.

The two regions have since passed the budgets and much-disputed labour laws. But before the talks can resume, the Serb Republic must resolve the status of a bankrupt state-owned bank, Cvijanovic said, adding the process was under the way.

“We tend towards agreeing an extended fund facility and expect our request to be approved,” Cvijanovic said, explaining it would be a long-term programme of up to eight years, “which can also have its negative sides”. She declined to elaborate.

The IMF approves extended fund facilities for countries facing serious medium-term balance of payments problems because of structural weaknesses that take time to deal with.

The reforms sought by the lender, particularly in the areas of social welfare, pensions and health funds, are part of a wider programme the European Union wants Bosnia to implement in its bid for accession to the 28-nation bloc.

The new deal with the IMF is also a pre-condition for Bosnia to get funding from the World Bank and the EU. (1$ = 1.733 Bosnian marka)