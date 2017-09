Sarajevo, May 24 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund and Bosnia reached a long-awaited agreement on Tuesday on new a 3-year 550 million euro loan arrangement with a 4-year grace period, an IMF official said.

The IMF sees Bosnia’s economic growth this year at about 3 percent, said Nadeem Ilahi, the head an IMF mission visiting Bosnia. (reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; editing by Giles Elgood)