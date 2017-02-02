FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Bosnia loan on hold over delays in reforms - IMF
February 2, 2017 / 2:10 PM / 7 months ago

Bosnia loan on hold over delays in reforms - IMF

SARAJEVO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has put its loan deal with Bosnia on hold because the country's federal and regional authorities have failed to enact reforms agreed with the lender, the IMF Resident Representative in Bosnia said on Thursday.

"We cannot expect the formal completion of the first review in February because there are delays in the completion of prior actions. We are waiting for them to be completed for the IMF staff to recommend (Executive) Board approval of the first review," Francisco Parodi told Reuters.

The IMF approved last September a three-year loan for Bosnia worth 553.3 million euros ($598.23 million) to back the Balkan country's economic reforms.

Bowever, the fund has said Bosnia must pass a law raising excise taxes, and its other autonomous region, the Bosniak-Croat Federation, must adopt a new banking law before the next installment is paid. ($1 = 0.9249 euros) (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; editing by Richard Lough)

