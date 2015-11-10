Bosnia limits foreign currency-denominated loans to euro alone

SARAJEVO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bosnia’s national parliament agreed on Tuesday to ban loans denominated in any foreign currency but the euro, to prevent a new risk for borrowers after thousands of Bosnians lost out on Swiss franc loans earlier this year.

More than 6,000 Bosnians took out mortgages denominated in Swiss francs in the early 2000s to capitalise on low Swiss interest rates. When the Swiss central bank lifted its cap on the value of the franc in January 2015, the value of the franc soared, and so did the cost of their loans.

Both houses of parliament approved the amendment to a consumer protection law after the central bank informed the government about the problems of the borrowers.

The parliament was also expected to debate a law on converting existing Swiss franc loans to euros but postponed that debate until the country’s two regions agree principles for the conversion with their banking agencies.

The Bosnian unit of Austria’s nationalised Hypo Alpe Adria Bank, which accounts for nearly all loans denominated in Swiss francs in Bosnia, has warned against the changes, saying they would have a damaging effect on the banking sector and investor confidence.

The bank has said that nearly half its franc-indexed loans, the value of which had jumped to 400 million Bosnian marka ($220.4 million) from 340 million marka after the Swiss National Bank scrapped its cap on the franc, have gone sour. (1$ = 1.815 Bosnian marka)