FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bosnia preparing laws to tackle rising bad loans- central bank
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 23, 2014 / 1:42 PM / 3 years ago

Bosnia preparing laws to tackle rising bad loans- central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SARAJEVO, July 23 (Reuters) - Bosnia is working on legislation to tackle the growing problem of non-performing loans, either through their sale or the creation of a so-called “bad bank” to ring-fence the toxic debt, central bank governor Kemal Kozaric said on Wednesday.

Kozaric told Reuters the finance ministry was working with banking agencies in Bosnia’s two autonomous regions on laws “allowing the sale of bad debt or the creation of a bank for bad loans.”

“We are looking to October to have these laws in place,” he said on the sidelines of a banking conference in the capital, Sarajevo. (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Matt Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.