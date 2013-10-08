FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bosnian telecoms firm m:tel cuts dividend
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 8, 2013 / 1:25 PM / 4 years ago

Bosnian telecoms firm m:tel cuts dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SARAJEVO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Bosnia’s second largest telecoms firm, m:tel, cut its interim dividend by 13 percent to 0.094 marka ($0.06) per share after its profit fell on a decline in subscribers.

The operator said its shareholders are set to meet on Nov. 7 to approve a 46 million marka interim payout from its 2013 profit.

The company, majority owned by Serbia’s Telekom Srbija, posted a first-half net profit of 44.6 million marka, down 13 percent, after a fall in fixed-line and mobile telephony subscribers. [ID: nL6N0G159O]

Its shares on the Banja Luka Stock Exchange were up 0.6 percent at 1.69 marka on Tuesday. ($1= 1.44 Bosnian marka)

Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.