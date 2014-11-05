Bosnian telecoms firm m:tel increases dividend 2 pct

SARAJEVO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Bosnia’s second largest telecoms firm m:tel increased its interim dividend by 2 percent to 0.0962 Bosnian marka ($0.06) per share after its nine-month profit rose 10.2 percent.

The operator said shareholders are set to meet on Dec. 5 to approve a 47.3 million marka interim payout from its 2014 profit.

The company, majority owned by Serbia’s Telekom Srbija , posted profit of 86.8 million marka through to September.

Its shares on the Banja Luka Stock Exchange (BLSE) traded flat at 1.62 marka on Wednesday.