FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bosnian telecoms firm m:tel cuts dividend 4.6 percent
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 30, 2014 / 10:02 AM / 3 years ago

Bosnian telecoms firm m:tel cuts dividend 4.6 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SARAJEVO, May 30 (Reuters) - Bosnia’s second-largest telecoms firm, m:tel, cut its 2013 dividend by 4.6 percent to 0.110 Bosnian marka ($0.06) per share after a worsening economic environment hurt its revenues.

Shareholders of the company, majority owned by Serbia’s Telekom Srbija, approved this week a 54.2 million Bosnian marka dividend from its 2013 profit of 100.3 million, which fell 8.7 percent from the previous year.

M:tel’s first-quarter profit fell 18 percent to 20.55 million Bosnian marka ($14.3 million) due to the poor payment of bills in the fixed-line telephony sector.

Its shares on the Banja Luka Stock Exchange were down 0.63 percent at 1.58 marka on Friday.

Sarajevo-based BH Telecom, the country’s largest telecoms operator, in April reported a 4.2 percent drop in full-year 2013 net profit to 116.6 million marka, citing lower prices for international traffic and increased operating costs.

1$=1.437 Bosnian marka Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.